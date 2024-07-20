No One You Know
Court Hears Oral Arguments in Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al., Petitioners React
NYC educators filled the petitioners' side of the courtroom this week as their attorney Austin Graff faced off against five DOE and union lawyers in the…
Jul 20
•
Aimee
16
8:33
Resolution 5 Update: NYC City Council Floor Vote Date Pushed Forward
Supporters of the resolution backing reinstatement of NYC municipal workers who lost their jobs under the City's vax mandates hoped for a full City…
Jul 17
•
Aimee
5
NYMP Laws & Orders #9: Garland v. FDNY Plaintiffs Petition U.S. Supreme Court, More NYC Mandate Lawsuit Updates
SCOTUS will consider hearing the mandate challenge brought by 86 NYC firefighters and EMS workers. Plus a rundown of major multiple-plaintiff lawsuits…
Jul 13
2
New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 52: Attorney Austin Graff on Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al.
The state lawsuit by 51 Department of Education employees adversely affected by the DOE vaccine mandate takes on the City, the DOE, and employees…
Jul 4
•
Aimee
2
June 2024
New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 51: Post-Hearing Conversation on City Council Reinstatement Resolution 5 with Matt, Diane, Tim, and Jack
Workers affected by the NYC mandates talk about the City Council committee hearing on Resolution 5, supporting reinstatement. Plus comments from Council…
Jun 26
•
Aimee
4
April 2024
The Rising Public Health Leviathan: Health Information Gets Social
With social determinants of health, everything about you can be coded, tracked, and stored as health information - and directly accessed by the…
Apr 24
1
Garvey Goes Back to Court
Attorneys presented oral arguments at a state appellate court this week, as 16 sanitation workers defend their pivotal 2022 legal victory over New York…
Apr 19
•
Aimee
7
VIDEO: New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 8: Sanitation Worker Danny Hulkower
"I will be a pauper before I am a sellout": A conversation with sanitation worker Danny Hulkower, who was fired after his application for a religious…
Apr 19
•
Aimee
3
VIDEO: New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 10: Sanitation Worker Curtis Cutler & Liz Cutler
"We’re just two people who love the Lord that said no": A conversation with sanitation worker Curtis Cutler and his wife Liz. Curtis lost his job after…
Apr 18
•
Aimee
2
New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 50 Teacher and Restaurateur Moe Olivier
"I do what's right.": A conversation with a teacher who lost his career under the Department of Education's vaccine mandate, fought the mandate in…
Apr 8
•
Aimee
6
March 2024
The Rising Public Health Leviathan: New York's Shiny New SHIN-NY
The state is bringing everyone's personal health information under one roof, making room to store more detailed data about our lives, and creating a…
Mar 30
2
The Rising Public Health Leviathan: New York Leads the Nation in Transformative Health Care Restructuring
What does it mean to create a centralized government public health information infrastructure when public health includes just about everything?
Mar 30
•
Aimee
2
