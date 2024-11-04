New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 55: Special Education Educational Assistant Garrett

“It was closer to the edge and closer to being on the street than any situation I'd been in in my life. They made economic warfare on us, it's not an exaggeration to say—like, everything short of physical assault, everything short of seizing you and locking you up was done to us.” - Garrett

In this episode of the New York Mandate podcast, I talk with Garrett, an educational assistant who works with special needs children. After working as a paraprofessional for the New York City Department of Education for 15 years, he was put on leave without pay in November 2021 and then fired February 2022 under the DOE’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Garrett requested a religious exemption that was denied, and was also denied unemployment insurance after his employment was terminated. After losing his apartment in Brooklyn and finding temporary work in New Jersey, Garrett left his home town of New York City. He’s now working as an educational assistant again in New Jersey.

Garrett talked with me about the financial and social impact of the mandate in his life, and how his experiences growing up informed his views on the medical establishment. He also talked about how his experiences with the mandate and the medical freedom movement have affected his views on politics and society, which he writes about on his Substack, The Social Populist.

Here are some links related to things we talked about during the episode:

Teachers for Choice

This organization of teachers and parents opposes medical mandates and advocates for teachers who have been adversely affected by mandates in the educational system. It was founded by New York City teacher Michael Kane. You can also find Teachers for Choice on Substack.

After our conversation, Teachers for Choice endorsed Donald Trump for President.

National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA)

NCVIA was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1986. The act granted immunity from financial liability in vaccine injury claims to manufacturers, among other measures regulating vaccine production, monitoring, and injury compensation.

“If We Let Them Get Away with This, What’s Next?” A Convo with People's Convoy Leader Brian Brase

Garrett mentioned the Canadian and American trucker convoy protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In 2023, one of the leaders of the American convoy talked with me about it. You can also watch him speak about it at a small gathering here.

Announcement of NYC Department of Education Employee Vaccine Mandate

This is the August 23, 2021, announcement of the vaccine mandate for New York City Department of Education employees by then Mayor Bill de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, and Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi.

About the New York Mandate Podcast

The New York Mandate Podcast is an ongoing series of conversations exploring the costs and consequences of vaccine mandates in New York City. I talk with workers, students, and parents who have been directly affected by the mandates, as well as legal and policy experts.

In late 2021, the City introduced a series of requirements for workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These requirements were put in place through executive orders issued by the administration of former mayor Bill de Blasio. They covered nearly all workers in New York City, in both the public and private sectors. They also barred unvaccinated adults, including parents, from schools.

Current mayor Eric Adams kept the mandates in place until November 1, 2022 for the private sector and February 10, 2023 for City workers, and has encouraged private employers to put their own vaccine requirements in place.

The views expressed in the New York Mandate podcast are the personal opinions of the people speaking, and are not intended to provide medical or legal advice.

Have you lost your job, been put on leave, or lost opportunities to work as an independent contractor as a result of your decision not to comply with a vaccine mandate in New York? Did you take a vaccine against your wishes in order to keep your job? Please get in touch with me at NYMpodcast@protonmail.com.