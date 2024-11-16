In a November 13 decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed most of the district court orders under appeal in New Yorkers for Religious Liberty et al. v. City of New York et al. The appeal consolidated lawsuits that had been brought by 34 New York City public sector workers whose requests for religious exemptions to the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates had been denied.

The 34 workers waited over a year and a half for the decision after oral arguments were given before a panel of three judges on February 8, 2023. The list of workers includes many teachers and other public school employees, as well as workers for a range of other City agencies including FDNY, DSNY, and the Department of Buildings. Wednesday’s ruling was favorable to only two of them, whose claims were remanded back to lower courts.

The NYFRL plaintiffs-appellants were represented by a team of attorneys in the appeal, with Alliance Defending Freedom attorney John Bursch making oral arguments at the February 2023 hearing. The defendants-appellees included the City of New York, Mayor Eric Adams, recently resigned NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, the NYC Department of Education, and New York State Commissioner of Labor Roberta Reardon.

The NYFRL decision is somewhat complicated, due to the consolidation of cases, but the bottom line is that the appellate court rejected the plaintiffs-appellants’ arguments that the City’s public sector mandate violated the First Amendment, and also rejected most other claims that their exemptions should not have been denied.

The judges denied requests for reinstatement and backpay, and dismissed a request to rescind the mandate for NYC municipal workers as moot, writing:

“the City officially rescinded the Mandate on February 10, 2023—after we heard oral argument in these cases—and there is no evidence to suggest that Appellants have a reasonable expectation that is more than theoretical of its reinstatement.”

Workers who had hoped a definitive court ruling against the City’s mandates would prevent similar measures from being imposed in the future may find that assertion both disappointing and ironic.

The two exceptions in the NYFRL decision are for individuals whom the Court acknowledged may have been illegally denied religious exemptions. The judges sent their cases back to the lower courts for further litigation on their claims.

For the 32 remaining plaintiffs-appellants, one path that remains for this case is to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the appellate decision. I’ll let you know when I hear whether they plan to take it.

In the meantime, you can read the full decision for yourself. Michael Kane, who is one of the plaintiffs-appellants, included a downloadable PDF of it in his article on the decision on the Teachers for Choice Substack.

Conclusion of the 34-page federal appellate court decision in New Yorkers for Religious Liberty et al. v. NYC et al.

For more on NYFRL, here’s a 2022 conversation about the case with Sujata Gibson, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs-appellants: