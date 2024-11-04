During the period when New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates were in effect, a man from Long Island named Greg Fischer began offering workshops to New Yorkers who were struggling to keep their jobs or get new ones. Fischer gave detailed presentations covering administrative processes and legal tools. He offered guidance and support to people trying to navigate the complex bureaucratic landscape.

I was very sad to learn that Fischer passed away on October 25th. I had spoken with him on a few occasions and attended one of his classes, and I was impressed by the effort he was making to jump in and use his knowledge and resources to serve people who had few advocates during that difficult period. To my knowledge, he offered his workshops and guidance free of charge.

I know that many will remember Greg Fischer with fondness and gratitude, and my deepest condolences go out to his family.

Greg Fischer speaking at the Central Queens Republican Club in September 2022.

Obituary and Funeral Information

Visitation services for Greg Fischer are being held tonight at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A mass celebrating Fischer’s life will be held tomorrow at St. Isidore R.C. Church, starting at 10:00 a.m. Following the mass, he will be laid to rest at Riverhead Cemetery.

Details on the services and a full obituary are included on Greg Fischer’s memorial page. You can also leave condolence notes for his family on that page.

