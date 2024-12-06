Muriel Goode-Trufant Confirmed as 82nd New York City Corporation Counsel
The (not so) new top NYC lawyer is expected to continue litigating against workers seeking reinstatement after losing jobs under vaccine mandates. Two of their advocates commented on the confirmation.
New York City Council has confirmed attorney Muriel Goode-Trufant to be the 82nd Corporation Counsel leading the City’s Law Department, which handles civil cases and juvenile delinquency proceedings. She has been serving as Acting Corporation Counsel since Sylvia Hinds-Radix stepped down from the position at the end of May.
The fact that Goode-Trufant is already doing the job and has been at the Law Department for nearly 35 years ensures a seamless transition when she drops “Acting” from her title. And that has been the main objection of detractors who were hoping for the Law Department to take a different direction under new leadership and end its ongoing litigation against City workers who have sued for reinstatement and back pay after losing their jobs under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
While Goode-Trufant answered questions from City Council members at last month’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections hearing, she was not questioned by the full City Council as previous nominee Randy Mastro had been in a marathon drubbing that led to him withdrawing from nomination.
Instead, the full City Council vote to confirm Goode-Trufant became a footnote to the main event of today’s hearing, which was passage of the “City of Yes for Housing Opportunity” legislation that will overhaul NYC’s zoning rules in an effort to increase the amount of available housing.
City Council held a special press event to highlight City of Yes before the momentous vote on it, and the mayor and Governor Kathy Hochul showed up afterwards for a victory lap, making nary a mention of Goode-Trufant. Mayor Adams’s press office issued a statement “celebrating” the confirmation.
Forty-one City Council members voted to confirm Goode-Trufant, seven voted no, and three abstained. All seven of the no votes came from members of City Council’s Common Sense Caucus, which includes the Council’s handful of Republican members. Several of the caucus members have been vocal supporters of reinstatement for workers who lost their City jobs under the mandates.
The seven no votes came from City Council Members Joann Ariola, Joe Borelli, David Carr, Robert Holden, Kristy Marmorato, Vickie Paladino, and Inna Vernikov. Common Sense Caucus members Kalman Yeger and Susan Zhuang abstained. The third abstention came from Council Member Darlene Mealy, who is not a member of the Common Sense Caucus but commented, “I think we could do better.”
Council Member Joann Ariola spoke forcefully on behalf of the City workers whom Goode-Trufant has been fighting in court before voting no:
Council Member David Carr also spoke on behalf of the workers and cited additional objections to Goode-Trufant’s confirmation:
You can watch the full City Council hearing here:
While the confirmation was hardly a surprise after the warm reception most Council members gave Goode-Trufant at the committee hearing on her nomination, some advocates for workers seeking reinstatement saw today’s vote as—in the words of Bravest for Choice member Matt Connor—a “roll call of who is really on our side.”
Connor commented following Goode-Trufant’s confirmation today:
What is one to make of today’s 41-7 New York City Council vote in favor of confirming Mayor Adams’s nomination of Muriel Goode-Trufant for the position of Corporation Counsel?
For those of us that have spent the past three years standing up to the COVID-19 Vaxx Mandate in New York City—at the expense of our own careers, finances, and in some cases even our own homes, the vote is salt in the wound to say the least.
Many of these workers have organized into grassroots organizations like Bravest For Choice, Teachers For Choice, Educators for Freedom, Cops 4 Freedom, and Strongest United. Broader coalitions have emerged as well, such as the National Coalition of Frontline Workers, and the grassroots collective NY Workers For Choice, which have both been instrumental in the effort to legislate a solution to the executive and judicial impasse in which we find ourselves. This effort has brought forth Resolution 0005-2024, an olive-branch call for the New York State legislature to reinstate workers to the vocations they love, while the judicial challenge unfolds (a process the city has prolonged at exorbitant taxpayer expense). The minority of dissenting votes at today’s stated meeting of the City Council is curiously short, as compared to the fourteen bi-partisan sponsors of “Reso 5,” as a vote to confirm Muriel Goode-Trufant is, by “common sense” standards, diametrically opposed to the spirit of the resolution in question. Inarguably, the fastest route to court-ordered reinstatement and compensation is for Corporation Counsel to drop the appeals to all COVID related litigation wins, especially to the sweeping decision in the New York State Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Garvey et al. plaintiffs (a group of terminated DSNY workers). And yet, at Trufant's confirmation hearing—a dog and pony show compared to the lambasting Mayor Eric Adams’s last nominee, Randy Mastro, received this summer—the nominee clearly indicated the intent to stay the course on the appeals, to preserve the City of New York’s option to exercise the same emergency powers all over again.
For many “workers for choice” in the medical freedom movement, ensuring that the executive overreach of the COVID-19 era never happens again is perhaps even more important than reinstatement and compensation for lost wages during the vaxx-mandate. For this reason, many are watching the vote closely as a mark of who in local government is truly on the side of truth and fairness, in the wake of COVID. During the last few months, we have witnessed a tidal shift that has validated many of the positions so many workers took early on—a shift spurred on by revelations during the recent Louder With Crowder “Varmagate” expose, the publication of The Pfizer Papers, and the release this week of the final report of the Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The fact that half of the sponsors of Reso 5 failed to make the connection that the confirmation of Muriel Goode-Trufant is antithetical to the spirit of the bill they themselves signed onto is not only alarming, but may be a sign that workers in New York City may have to advocate for federal intervention to initiate reinstatements. This process has already begun: this past week a letter to that effect, addressed to the Presidential transition team, and penned by fired DOE employees Aura Moody and Diane Pagan, garnered 250 signatures by workers negatively impacted by the vaxx-mandate.
While Mayor Eric Adams celebrates Trufant's confirmation, and estimates her “supremely qualified and capable,” the 250 signatories of the open letter to the transition team reminds our republic that “supremely qualified and capable” is in the eye of the beholder. And by my count, 250-41 is a crystal-clear majority vision for the future regarding those forced out of the city workforce for declining the COVID shot.
Michael Kane from Teachers for Choice also commented:
Trufant is basically the mayor’s lawyer. She is going to do as the mayor tells her. So while Teachers for Choice opposes Trufant as Corp Counsel, the real issue is Mayor Adams himself.
Since the mayor has repeatedly passed the buck to the Law Department when asked about reinstating workers, and Goode-Trufant has made it clear that she will continue to fight for the City’s ability to impose vaccine mandates, the now three-year legal battle between New York City’s government and the essential workers it fired for declining to take a COVID-19 vaccine seems set to keep grinding forward.
No One You Know and the New York Mandate Podcast are subscriber-supported. You can help me continue covering important developments like this by becoming a paid subscriber for just $5/month or $50/year.
Thanks, Aimee, for your tireless reporting on this. This NO Good "Goode-Trufant" appointment is disappointing, but not surprising. She is just another robot-slave, injected talking head bureaucrat automaton.
This horrifying confirmation is a blatant fully owned and operated puppet of her globalist technocrat parasite masters same as numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE every which way from Sunday! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Poison jabs disguised as 'vaccines' are a huge part of their arsenal.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/VAIDS/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
All life on earth is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Can't say this often enough! THESE WEF MONSTERS RUNNING THE WORLD NEED TO BE DEPOPULATED OFF THE PLANET!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you. Albeit, my computer and monitor screen are potentially vulnerable.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to AIMEE's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (69) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!