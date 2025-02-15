How Will RFK Jr. and MAHA Leaders Protect Civil Liberties in the New Era of Big Health Data?

Share

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services this week. The voters he brought with him when he joined forces with Donald Trump were a key factor in the President’s success. Many of them are medical freedom advocates, civil liberties supporters, and critics of our current health systems.

Those systems are on the brink of transformative changes that are the culmination of decades of legal, regulatory, and technological developments. The changes promise to bring us leaps forward in medicine and health services, but they also come with some major risks to civil liberties and human rights.

In this video, I raise 10 civil liberties questions for RFK Jr. and other leaders of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement to address—plus a question about how the newly powerful MAHA leaders will advocate for the civil liberties of New Yorkers who helped them rise.

