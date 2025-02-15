Playback speed
How Will RFK Jr. and MAHA Leaders Protect Civil Liberties in the New Era of Big Health Data?

Now that they've attained real power, it's time for RFK Jr. and other "Make America Healthy Again" leaders to protect our rights as we build health information systems with unprecedented power.
Aimee
Feb 15, 2025
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services this week. The voters he brought with him when he joined forces with Donald Trump were a key factor in the President’s success. Many of them are medical freedom advocates, civil liberties supporters, and critics of our current health systems.

Those systems are on the brink of transformative changes that are the culmination of decades of legal, regulatory, and technological developments. The changes promise to bring us leaps forward in medicine and health services, but they also come with some major risks to civil liberties and human rights.

In this video, I raise 10 civil liberties questions for RFK Jr. and other leaders of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement to address—plus a question about how the newly powerful MAHA leaders will advocate for the civil liberties of New Yorkers who helped them rise.

Read the original article:

10 Civil Liberties Questions for MAHA Leaders

Aimee
·
November 12, 2024
10 Civil Liberties Questions for MAHA Leaders

The voters that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brought with him when he joined forces with Donald Trump were a key factor in the President-elect’s success. Many of them are medical freedom advocates, civil liberties supporters, and critics of our current health systems.

Read full story

Watch the February 11, 2022 rally at New York City Hall here.

