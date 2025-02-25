Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Health Information Systems Are Converging into an All-Encompassing Data Leviathan. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

It could create a social credit and vaccine passport system, to begin with. Welcome to Rising Public Health Leviathan, the movie - episode 1.
Aimee
Feb 25, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

Episode notes and sources:

The Rising Public Health Leviathan: How Medical Records Are Poised to Create an American Social Credit System

The Rising Public Health Leviathan: How Medical Records Are Poised to Create an American Social Credit System

August 30, 2024
Read full story
10 Civil Liberties Questions for MAHA Leaders

10 Civil Liberties Questions for MAHA Leaders

Aimee
·
November 12, 2024
Read full story

Share

The Common Health Coalition

This organization is dedicated to “reimagining” the health system as “one in which the nation’s health care and public health systems work hand in hand.”

New York State Department of Health Health Equity Plan

This 2024-2025 plan is “designed to be a guide and action plan for all staff in the New York State Department of Health.”

No One You Know is subscriber-supported. You can support my work by becoming a paid subscriber for just $5/mo or $50/yr.

No One You Know
New York Mandate Podcast
Conversations with neighbors and strangers.
Looking for the New York Mandate Podcast? Click the link at the top of the page.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Aimee
Recent Episodes
Brooklyn Republican Club Launches with MAHA, "Reinstate and Compensate" Focus
  Aimee
How Will RFK Jr. and MAHA Leaders Protect Civil Liberties in the New Era of Big Health Data?
  Aimee
Special Report: NYC Goes to DC for RFKJR
  Aimee
Attorney Jimmy Wagner Argues for Eight NYC Teachers at New York State's Highest Court
  Aimee
Court Hears Oral Arguments in Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al., Petitioners React
  Aimee