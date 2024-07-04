New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 52: Attorney Austin Graff on Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al.

In this episode of the New York Mandate Podcast, I talk with attorney Austin Graff about Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al. The lawsuit led by Graff is being brought by 51 people who worked for the DOE and were put on leave without pay, terminated, and subjected to other adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for DOE employees.

The respondents include not only the City and the DOE, but also the workers’ unions, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and the Council of Supervisors and Administrators (CSA).

Graff talked with me about how this state lawsuit grew out of the Broecker federal lawsuit, its core arguments, and the financial and personal losses the petitioners suffered under the mandate and continue to grapple with.

The case is due back in court for oral arguments at the Richmond County Supreme Court in Staten Island on July 18.

About the New York Mandate Podcast

The New York Mandate Podcast is an ongoing series of conversations exploring the costs and consequences of vaccine mandates in New York City. I talk with workers, students, and parents who have been directly affected by the mandates, as well as legal and policy experts.

In late 2021, the City introduced a series of requirements for workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These requirements were put in place through executive orders issued by the administration of former mayor Bill de Blasio. They covered nearly all workers in New York City, in both the public and private sectors. They also barred unvaccinated adults, including parents, from schools.

Current mayor Eric Adams kept the mandates in place until November 1, 2022 for the private sector and February 10, 2023 for City workers, and has encouraged private employers to put their own vaccine requirements in place.

The views expressed in the New York Mandate podcast are the personal opinions of the people speaking, and are not intended to provide medical or legal advice.

