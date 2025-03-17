Since last fall, New York workers who were fired and pushed out of their jobs in other ways for refusing to comply with the widespread COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were rolled out in 2021 have been speaking directly to the powers that be in a letter-writing campaign.

The first letter, to the incoming Trump administration, was sent out in November 2024, and that was followed by letters to legislators at every level of government and Governor Kathy Hochul.

The letters have been signed by hundreds of New Yorkers who lost their jobs, coming together as New York Workers for Choice. Their letters have been published by the Teachers for Choice Substack (with commentary by Michael Kane, who was fired under the New York City DOE mandate), emailed to officials, and promoted on social media. Some have been hand-delivered to officials’ offices.

Individuals and even politicians have joined the letter-writing effort too, with New York Congressman Nick Langworthy publishing an open letter to NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos to ask for transparency on the issue of problem codes and Josh Stylman calling on City Council Member Lincoln Restler to have a public conversation about reinstatement.

The purpose of this tracker is to provide an overview of the letter campaign and keep track of any responses from officials.



The Letters

Here’s a rundown of open letters calling for reinstatement and transparency, ordered by date. I’ll be updating this article as responses are received. If you know of any I’ve missed, please let me know in the comments.

Letter to U.S. President-Elect Trump and VP-Elect Vance

Letter to President Elect Trump and Vice President Elect Vance November 20 2024 206KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Date: November 20, 2024

Where it has been published: On the Teachers for Choice Substack

Written by: Aura Moody and Diane Pagen

Signed by: Over 250 New York City workers

Asks for: “[W]e respectfully ask that you please help City workers, members of the military and all other citizens who were unlawfully forced out and fired as a result of the vaccine mandate.”

Response: Aura Moody received this response on November 26, 2024:

Action taken: President Trump signed Executive Order 14184 reinstating service members discharged under the military's COVID-19 vaccination mandate on January 27, 2025. No action has been taken with regard to New York City workers.

An Open Letter to Councilman Lincoln Restler

Date: November 23, 2024

Written and published by:

Asks for: A public conversation with Councilman Restler about reinstatement and the mandates, which Restler supported.

Response: None reported.

Congressional Letter to NYC Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos

Congressional Letter on Problem Codes December 2 2024 197KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Date: December 2, 2024

Where it has been published: in a press release by Congressman Nick Langworthy and on X

Written by: Congressman Nick Langworthy

Signed by: U.S. Representatives Nick Langworthy, Nick LaLota, Michael Lawler, Claudia Tenney, Anthony D’Esposito, and Andrew Garbarino

Asks for: Calls for the chancellor to answer eight questions about the Department of Education’s use of problem codes in the personnel files of unvaccinated workers. The letter is a follow-up to a similar letter Langworthy sent to the previous chancellor, David Banks, in June 2023. That first letter did not receive a response.

Response: None reported.

Letter from Workers for Choice to New York City Council

Letter to NYC Council from NYC Workers for Choice December 18 2024 284KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Date: December 18, 2024

Where it has been published: On the Teachers for Choice Substack

Written by: Aura Moody and Diane Pagen

Signed by: Over 280 New York City workers

Asks for: “[W]e respectfully demand that the New York State Legislature and New York City Council help us return to work.” Asks for Resolution 5 and state legislation to be passed to reinstate workers, and for appeals against successful worker lawsuits to be dropped.

Response: Members of the City Council’s Common Sense Caucus have backed reinstatement, with some actively working to achieve it. No response has been received from other Council members.

Letter from Workers for Choice to New York State Legislators

Letter to NYS Legislators from New York Workers for Choice December 30 2024 343KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Date: December 30, 2024

Where it has been published: On the Teachers for Choice Substack

Written by: Aura Moody and Diane Pagen

Signed by: Over 300 New York City workers

Asks for: “[W]e are asking you to co-sponsor the LET US WORK Bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Jaime Williams.” The bill would reinstate New York City workers who lost jobs under the mandates.

Responses: None

Letter from Workers for Choice to U.S. Congress Members

Letter to US Congress from New York Workers for Choice January 16 2025 480KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Date: January 16, 2025

Written by: Aura Moody and Diane Pagen

Signed by: Over 300 New York City workers

Asks for: “[W]e respectfully demand that the United States Congress help us to get reinstated. . . . Congress should consider using the power of the purse to ensure that the State and City of New York comply with the law, if deemed necessary. We also ask for Congressional hearings, where the perpetrators of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, in both public and private sectors, have to explain their motives and actions and be held accountable . . .”

Response: Aura Moody received acknowledgments via email from the offices of four members of the House.

Diane Pagen talks about the letter after delivering it to Congressional offices in an interview in this report:

Letter from Workers for Choice to U.S. House Oversight Committee Members

Letter to House Oversight Committee February 11 2025 271KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Date: February 11, 2025

Written by: Aura Moody and Diane Pagen

Signed by: Over 300 New York City workers

Asks for: “We are seeking the commensurate reinstatement and compensation that was afforded to the similarly-situated United States military members by President Donald Trump via Executive Order on January 27, 2025.”

Response: None reported.

Letter from Workers for Choice to President Trump

Letter to President Donald Trump from New York Workers for Choice February 21 2025 398KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Date: February 21, 2025

Where it has been published: On the Teachers for Choice Substack

Written by: Aura Moody and Diane Pagen

Signed by: Over 400 New York City workers

Asks for: “You should consider using the power of the purse to help the unvaccinated workers get reinstated and the businesses restored, the same way you have ordered states to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandates, DEI, transgenderism and congestion pricing, among other Executive Orders. . . . We are looking forward to your intervention on our urgent appeal . . .”

Response: No response reported.

Letter from Workers for Choice to New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Open Letter to Governor Kathy Hochul from New York Workers for Choice March 7 2025 541KB ∙ PDF file Download Download