"Government Officials Have Overreached Their Power" NYC Council Candidate Athena Clarke Talks Mandates, Reinstatement, New Republican Club

The former public school teacher kicked off her campaign to represent District 46 as a New York City Council member at the kick-off meeting of a new Brooklyn Republican club.
Aimee
Mar 10, 2025
1
Transcript

On February 27, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the first meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club. Founder Jimmy Wagner, New York State Senator Stephen Chan, and Brooklyn Republican Party Chair Richard Barsamian spoke at the event, along with Republican candidates for City Council Athena Clarke and Luis Quero.

Clarke talked with me at the event about the new club and the issues driving her campaign.

Watch the full first meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club:

  Aimee